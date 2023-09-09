QTerminals Qatar Classic 2023 swings into action

The tournament will feature a women’s event for the first time in eight years.

The 2023 QTerminals Qatar Classic women’s tournament kicked off at the famed Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex on Saturday, inviting 48 global stars to battle it out in the women’s contest for the first time since 2015.

Egyptians Ali Farag and Nouran Gohar, the number one in men’s and women’s world rankings, will take the spotlight at this year’s QTerminals Qatar Classic and will contend in a total grouping of 96 stars at the men’s and women’s.

Ineta Mackevica of Latvia will compete against Emily Whitlock, while Egypt’s Hana Moataz is set to meet Ka Yi Lee of Hong Kong.

Malaysia’s former World No.5 Low Wee Wern and Egypt’s World No.62 Malak Khafagy have taken the wildcard spots in the women’s draw. They will face World No.28 Nada Abbas and World No.31 Lucy Turmel, respectively, in round one.

The men’s competition, due to kick off the following day on Sunday, will be headed up by two-time champion Farag, who will aim to compete against Mohamed ElShorbagy after a disappointing third-round exit last year.

ElShorbagy has four Qatar Classic trophies under his belt and is one win away from a 50th PSA title. If secured, he would become only the fourth man to achieve the milestone.

World number 2 Diego Elias will feature in the Qatar tournament after he defeated Paul Coll to take the trophy in 2021, becoming the first South American to win the prestigious title.

Qatari No.1 Abdulla Mohamed Al Tamimi will take on France’s Lucas Serme in round one, while Qataris Syed Azlan Amjad and Salem Al Malki take the wildcard spots.

For both sides, a total player compensation of $375,000 will be split equally between the men’s and women’s events.