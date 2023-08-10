Qatar Classic to feature women’s event for first time in eight years

The upcoming sqush tournament will take place at the famed Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

The 2023 QTerminals Qatar Classic is back and will feature a women’s draw for the first time since 2015.

Held at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha from 6-19 September, the PSA World Tour Platinum event will feature a total of 48 stars.

Top-seed Egyptian athletes Ali Farag and Nouran Gohar will return to action alongside Malaysia’s Low Wee Wern, the world’s fifth seed, and Malak Khafagy, ranked 62nd.

On the women’s side, English retired Laura Massaro, the last champion in the Qatar classic, defeated Nour El Sherbini, winning her second successive PSA World Series title.

Last year, England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy defeated France’s Victor Crouin, winning the first Platinum title of the season and his fourth Qatar Classic championship.

An emotional ElShorbagy praised Qatar after accepting the tournament’s trophy from the Qatar Tennis Squash and Badminton Federation President, Nasser Al Khelaifi.

“I can’t express how I feel right now. It’s the first tournament of the season, and Qatar has a special place in my heart,” said ElShorbagy.

Now Farag will look to compete against ElShorbagy after a disappointing third-round exit last year.

Both the men’s and women’s events will see a total player compensation of $375,000 – split equally between the two groups.