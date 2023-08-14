QSL rebrands to Expo Stars League for 2023 season

The Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha will kick off in October, coming to an end in March of next year.

Qatar Stars League (QSL) has renamed the competition to Expo Stars League, authorities confirmed just days ahead of the start of this year’s football season.

The renaming is part of a partnership between the premier Qatari football league and the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, which is set to begin in October.

The QSL and Organising Committee for Expo 2023 Doha announced the signing of an agreement as an opportunity to “promote and spread messages to be delivered about the global event.”

“We’re pleased to sign this agreement with the Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha, according to which the official name of the league championship was launched for the new season,” CEO of QSL Hani Taleb Ballan said.

“It’ll be a sports platform to promote and spread messages to be delivered about the global event to be held in Doha.”

The league also announced several other changes for the 2023-2024 season including a six-week break for the Asian Cup. In addition, Qatar’s World Cup stadiums will be used for the first five rounds of the tournament.

The season will come to an end in April 2024, followed by the Qatar Cup.

After a memorable tournament last year that witnessed Al Duhail become crowned champions of 2022-2023, the upcoming season is anticipated to be exciting, with several clubs preparing for the season through overseas training camps.

Austria, Turkey, and Spain were all picked as destinations for numerous clubs from the QSL, with several teams opting for the landlocked European country.

The relocation of training camps for the QSL comes after Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) leaders voiced measures to enhance approaches on and off the pitch.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency, QFA’s Director of Development Fahd Thani Al Zaraa noted that a joint education agreement is being developed to sufficiently facilitate football regulations and training programmes.

The collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will enlist training courses for coaches and specialists in Qatari football clubs. The football association will also significantly emphasise budgets to better manage activities and sporting teams.

The schedule of matches for the 2023-2024 season will begin on the 16th of August.