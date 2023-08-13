Tensions fizzle as Mbappe returns to PSG training following ‘constructive talks’

The news of Mbappe’s return comes after PSG inked a deal with Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe has been officially reintegrated into the first-team set-up at Paris Saint-Germain following “constructive, positive talks” with the Parisians.

Reported initially by RMC Sports journalists Fabrice Hawkns and Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe’s return comes after being dropped from the club’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

“Following very constructive and positive talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has been reintegrated into first-team training this morning,” a statement by PSG read.

The announcement suggests that Mbappe may extend his contract as President Nasser Al Khelaifi has reportedly told Mbappe that he will not play for the club again unless he signs an extension.

To make things even more complicated, PSG and the French wonderboy will start a new round of negotiations over a contract renewal, according to Canal+.

The report underlines that Mbappe wants to stay at PSG, despite receiving warnings that he may have to sit out on the bench for the entirety of the season.

However, several sports journalists have alluded that the report was released to rouse Real Madrid to make a bid for Mbappe this season at a higher price.

“In my opinion, a plan and a leak from the player’s entourage… to motivate Real Madrid to move towards him this season at a high price, and thus the player gets the rest of the loyalty reward he wants,” Qatari sports journalist Mohammed Al-Kaabi tweeted.

The next few weeks before the summer window’s closure can be the decider on whether or not Mpabbe makes a move to Spain or stays at PSG.