QRCS doctors in Gaza conduct over 1,800 surgeries to support Palestinians under war

The Qatari entity’s efforts come under the Gulf state’s wider mission to treat the wounded in Gaza and alleviate their suffering.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) carried out more than 1,800 surgeries in Gaza throughout the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip, providing a helping hand to the collapsed local health sector.

“After more than 200 days of continuous war on the Gaza Strip, more than 1,800 operations were carried out in hospitals in central and southern Gaza Strip, despite the acute shortage of medicines and medical consumables,” Dr Raed Al Arini, QRCS Consultant for Thoracic Surgery in Gaza, said on Wednesday.

د. رائد العريني "استشاري الهلال الأحمر القطري لجراحة الصدر بقطاع غزة" بعد أكثر من 200 يوم من الحرب المستمرة على قطاع غزة، نفذ ما يزيد عن 1800 عملية في مستشفيات وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة رغم النقص الحاد بالأدوية والمستهلكات الطبية.#الهلال_الأحمر_القطري #قطاع_غزة pic.twitter.com/QCm4e2CaLv — الهلال الأحمر القطري (@QRCS) May 2, 2024

The surgeries included stopping the bleeding, lung repair, and diaphragm wall repair. This is in addition to direct operations on the heart, oesophagus and blood vessels. The QRCS team are also providing victims with psychological treatment services.

Dr. Al Arini added that the QRCS doctors are still working around the clock to save thousands of wounded across Gaza in coordination with the Palestinian health ministry in the Strip.

The Qatari entity’s efforts come under the Gulf state’s wider mission to treat the wounded in Gaza and alleviate their suffering.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced an initiative on December 3, 2023, to sponsor 3,000 orphans and treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Strip.

Thousands of others in Gaza still need medical evacuations due to the lack of available medical resources and services.

The war has also left Gaza with only 12 partially operating hospitals out of an initial 36, including the Al-Shifa Medical Complex — the largest in the Strip and one of the biggest facilities in Palestine.

Almost 70 children have been getting injured in Gaza every day since the beginning of Israel’s brutal war on October 7, 2023, according to figures shared by UNICEF on April 16.

More than 10 children per day have lost one or both of their legs in Gaza since the beginning of the war, Save the Children said on January 7.

Medics in Gaza carried out the majority of the amputations without anaesthetic or proper medical tools due to the extreme shortage of equipment under Israel’s complete blockade.

Under Israel’s efforts to deprive Palestinians of life-saving assistance, occupation forces killed 491 health workers, 254 aid workers, 185 UN staff, and 27 Palestinian Red Crescent members, according to the United Nations’ latest flash update on Wednesday.

The figures are part of more than 34,500 people that Israel killed throughout its genocidal war on Gaza.