QRCS aid project to benefit almost 126,000 people in Yemen’s hard-to-reach district

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is set to support six health facilities to provide primary and secondary healthcare to benefit 125,898 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and local residents in Yemen.

Funded with $1m from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), the project focuses on remote, underprivileged mountainous areas affected by the ongoing Yemeni crisis – particularly in the far-reaching Maqbanah District of Taiz Governorate.

The charitable initiative aims to enhance primary, secondary, and surgical healthcare services, along with preventive and therapeutic nutrition services specifically catered towards women and children.

This includes the restoration of two hospitals and four health centres, which are being regularly equipped with a wide range of medical equipment, furniture, and operational support.

Mobile clinics, focusing on reproductive health and paediatrics, have also been deployed to remote camps and areas lacking medical services.

OCHA’s report on humanitarian partners in the first half of 2022 recognised QRCS’s office in Yemen as one of the top providers in the country, and praised the dedication of QRCS personnel in delivering timely aid and actively participating in local and national shelter clusters.

World’s worst humanitarian crisis

Since 2015, Yemen has seen fighting between a Saudi-led military coalition and Iran-aligned Houthis.

Yemen’s almost 10-year war has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 4.5 million of the population still displaced.

A total of 21.6 million people – two-thirds of Yemen’s population – are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

The war has killed an estimated 233,000 people, according to UN figures, though the death toll remains disputed.

Yemen witnessed its first period of peace in April 2022 following a UN-brokered ceasefire that expired in October of the same year when all sides failed to agree on an extension.

The truce was the first since 2016 and led to a 60 percent decrease in civilian casualties, as well as an almost 50 percent drop in displacements.

Yemen has since experienced a period of relative calm despite the expiration of the ceasefire, especially amid talks between Saudi and Omani delegations with Houthi officials.

The race for peace in Yemen appeared to gain momentum earlier last year after a China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which led to the resumption of relations between the former regional rivals.