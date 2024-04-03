QRCS completes 83 housing units to shelter Yemeni families affected by disasters

With projects planned across six countries, including Palestine, Syria, Niger, and Afghanistan, QRCS is set to impact the lives of more than 21,000 beneficiaries.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) representation office in Yemen has completed the construction of 83 24-m3 2BHK housing units in Taiz as part of a project to shelter families affected by disasters.

The project aims to offer secure accommodation to vulnerable families, shielding them from harsh weather conditions.

Director of Al Maafer District Adel Mushamar hailed the initiative as a crucial step towards stabilising the lives of IDPs and war victims, expressing gratitude to QRCS and urging continued support in this sector.

“It is a culmination of the efforts made by the local authority and executive unit, together with humanitarian partners. I would like to thank QRCS for this humanitarian intervention, and I hope that partners will pay more attention to this sector,” he said.

The head of the QRCS office in Yemen Ahmed Hassan Al Sharaji highlighted the organisation’s commitment to shelter projects, citing previous endeavours in Hadhramaut and Raymah.

“Over the past couple of years, QRCS completed several shelter projects. These included the construction of 105 and 85 housing units for disaster-affected and poor people in Hadhramaut and Raymah respectively,” said Al Sharaji.

QRCS has collaborated with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on numerous shelter initiatives, including the construction of 350 makeshift shelters for IDPs in Maqbanah, maintenance and renovation of 106 war-damaged homes in Al Mudhaffar, maintenance and rehabilitation of 360 makeshift shelters at four camps in Marib Al Wadi, and renovation of 80 shelters in Al-Hali which is still in progress.

OCHA’s report on humanitarian partners in the first half of 2022 recognised QRCS’s office in Yemen as one of the top providers in the country, reiterating the dedication of QRCS personnel in delivering timely and actively participating in local and national shelter clusters.

With a total investment of QAR 37,498,000, QRCS plans to undertake nine shelter projects benefitting 21,420 individuals across six countries, including Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Niger, Somalia, and Afghanistan.

These initiatives encompass the construction, renovation, and rehabilitation of homes, the provision of furniture, solar panels, and essential shelter kits (including blankets and mattresses), as well as the establishment of model villages for internally displaced persons.