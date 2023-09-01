QNL to blend culture, AI, and entertainment at September events

An array of enriching activities aim to engage the public in the realms of academic advancement, artificial intelligence, mental health, and cultural appreciation.

As the academic year kicks off, Qatar National Library unveiled an extensive line-up of events aimed at fostering intellectual, professional, and cultural development.

From exploring the ethical uses of AI in academia to discussions on mental health and lifestyle, there is something for everyone this September.

Exploring AI in Academia and Beyond

On September 1, university students are invited to “Chat Smarter: Academic Writing with ChatGPT,” a session that navigates the ethical implications of using ChatGPT in academic writing and research.

The same day will also feature “From Traditional to Generative AI,” where experts will discuss the transformative effects of AI on major industries.

On September 5, the Science Book Forum will address the “Creative Uses of AI in Education,” delving into the potential of AI to enhance teaching experiences and promote personalised education.

The following day, September 6, a talk on “Artificial Intelligence and Religious Values” will examine the intricate relationship between AI and religious beliefs.

Fostering Mental Health and Work-Life Balance

The “QNL Engage Podcast” will focus on contemporary issues, starting with lifestyle coach Asmaa Al Kuwari discussing work-life balance on September 3.

This is followed by Dr. Khaled Al Namaa’s session on September 10, which breaks down “Stereotypical Perceptions of Mental Health in Our Societies.”

Parenting and Family Life

“Mommy to Be Speaker Series” on September 5 offers tips for breastfeeding when returning to work, featuring Rawan Hasanain, a breastfeeding and newborn care specialist.

Additionally, Mohammed Al Haidar will explore “Self-awareness as a Powerful Foundation for Successful Parenting” on September 17 in the “QNL Engage Podcast.”

Literary and Cultural Engagements

For the book enthusiasts, the Najem Es’hail Book Club meets for the first time on September 10, aiming to foster a love for reading among children.

The Parenting Book Club, scheduled for September 19, will feature a discussion on “The Joy of My Life” with author Dr. Hadeel Al Faras and Educational and Family Advisor Ghaya Salah.

Two special events stand out: the “Doha Workshop on Countering the Trafficking of Cultural Property and Documentary Heritage” on September 12-13 and “Experience Filipino Heritage: A Journey of Discovery on Culture, Arts and Talents” on September 15.

The former aims to tackle cultural property trafficking, while the latter celebrates Filipino heritage in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy Cultural Envoy and the Philippines International School Qatar.

Creative Writing and Music

The month concludes with two artistic offerings.

“Qalamy,” a short story writing workshop for pupils in grades five and six, is scheduled for September 17. This invite-only event will be led by author Sheikha Al Ziyara and artist Wafa Al Shami.

Finally, music aficionados are invited to “Philharmonic at the Library” on September 27.

Featuring the CineMoon Ensemble from the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, the programme will include music from Charlie Chaplin’s movies and even a karaoke rendition of the Chaplin song “Smile.”