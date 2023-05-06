QNL lines up exciting art, heritage and wellness events for May

From art and heritage to wellness, explore engaging learning opportunities this May.

Qatar National Library is gearing up for an exciting month of events in May designed to keep the public entertained.

The library’s schedule promises to offer visitors a plethora of engaging learning opportunities on a range of topics including technology, heritage, and arts. Workshops, lectures, exhibitions and performances are set to explore diverse subjects while offering new skills to learn.

Events to keep an eye out for

On May 4, the library will present “Mommy to Be: The Speaker Series,” featuring Dr. Sami Omar, an attending physician in women’s psychiatry at Sidra Hospital.

Dr. Omar will discuss the common symptoms of depression during pregnancy, postpartum depression, and how to best take care of mental health.

May 10 will see a series of empowering workshops designed to help attendees embrace their inner selves and enjoy discovering their authentic selves. Attendees will be exposed to personal and professional development topics.

On the same day, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform “Strings of Romance in Tchaikovsky and Borodin’s Chamber Music Masterpieces.”

Later in the month, visitors are invited to attend a calligraphy and illumination workshop from May 12-18. The workshop aims to teach participants the art of calligraphy and decorative manuscript illumination, providing opportunities to develop their skills and inspire further creativity and artistic expression.

On May 15, in collaboration with Khazayn Foundation for Community Archives, the Library will host a seminar entitled “Archiving as a Human-Knowledge Action to Overcome the Nakba through People.”

The seminar will present a brief overview of the Heritage Library’s diverse and rare collections related to the recorded history of Palestine and discuss the importance of archiving through the work of Khazayn Foundation.

May 23-25 marks the celebration of “Global Accessibility Awareness Day,” and the Library’s Assistive Technology Center will provide a tour to present accessibility features and services, assistive technology devices, and online resources that enable patrons to experience the library in full.

On May 16, the Library’s IFLA regional Center for the Preservation of documentary heritage in the Arab region and the Middle East invites visitors to a lecture to learn about the Syrian Design Archive, a non-profit documentary project to help archive graphic design elements and visuals and preserve them in a digital open archive.

The library will host an event on May 20 for “Mental Health Awareness” month, providing visitors with an interactive programme featuring mental health experts from different disciplines, including psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, pharmacologists, and others. It will offer breakout sessions for attendees to learn how to deal with different mental health issues.

From May 21 to June 21, the library will also host a panel exhibition in collaboration with the Georgian Embassy to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Qatar. The exhibition will explore the history of Arabic manuscripts in Georgia, highlighting the Arab manuscript collection preserved in the Georgian National Center of Manuscripts.

On May 27, visitors are invited to celebrate the 97th anniversary of Rachel Carson’s birth, one of the most noted environmentalists of the 20th century. Her book, “The Silent Spring,” sparked the modern environmental revolution in the United States and elsewhere.

On May 29 the “Cultural Salon” event will promotes dialogue and communication with subject-matter experts to enrich culture and raise public awareness. The event will focus on artificial intelligence.