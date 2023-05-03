Qatari inventor wins gold for creating ‘smart prayer rug’

The innovation is considered to be a significant addition to the field of Islamic education as it revolutionises how people learn and practice their faith.

A Qatari inventor has won a coveted gold medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, for creating a smart prayer rug.

Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis was recognised for his groundbreaking invention, a smart educational prayer rug known as Sajdah, which is designed to teach new Muslims and children how to pray correctly.

The Sajdah rug is a product of Khamis’s extensive research and innovation, which employs the latest technology to detect and correct mistakes during prayers.

The rug offers an enhanced prayer experience through an LED screen, allowing people to select Quran chapters before beginning their prayers. It is equipped with the ability to identify and rectify errors made during prayers, resulting in an enhanced and error-free prayer experience.

This innovation is a game-changer in the field of Islamic education, as it revolutionises how people learn and practice their faith. It aims to help thousands of people, especially those who have entered Islam late, to learn how to pray efficiently at home or elsewhere.

Held from April 26 to 30 this year, the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is the world’s No. 1 exhibition in the field of inventions, showcasing more than 1,000 inventions from different countries worldwide. Khamis’s achievement is all the more impressive, given the intense competition and the exceptional quality of innovations on display.

During the exhibition, Khamis was also awarded the MyKenz Influential Innovators Award, cementing his reputation as a leading innovator in the field of smart Islamic devices.

Khamis expressed his gratitude to Qatar, the Qatar Scientific Club, and the Ministry of Sports and Youth for their unwavering support which he said led to his success.

Meanwhile, Qatar also secured a seat on the board of the International Federation of Inventors’ Association Executive Committee, underscoring the country’s commitment to innovation and technology.

The achievement highlights the importance of promoting research and development in Qatar and the broader Middle East region, as innovative solutions are critical to solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges.