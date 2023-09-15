QNCC to host stellar music line up this month

Upcoming events on September 21 and 23 promise a fusion of regional talents at Qatar’s prime venue, the QNCC.

After wrapping up its summer programme featuring blockbuster hits like Disney On Ice and Qatar’s inaugural toy festival, Qatar Tourism has unveiled an enticing series of events set for September 21 and 23.

The country, hailed as the Arab Tourism Capital of the year, is primed to host a cavalcade of the region’s leading artists at the prestigious Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Khaliji Melodies under the Spotlight

In partnership with Tarteeb, a significant event on Thursday, September 21 will showcase top Khaliji musicians Khalid Abdurahman, Musaed Albelushi, and Nasser Alkubaisi.

Hosted at the Al Mayassa Theatre within the QNCC, the concert hall’s doors will swing open at 18:30. Tickets are available for purchase at this link.

An Evening with Omar Khairat

On Saturday, September 23, the same venue will resound with the compositions of celebrated Egyptian musician, Omar Khairat. Tickets for the event can be secured online.

“As part of our long-term strategy to become the fastest growing tourism destination in the region, we aim to create a robust calendar of thrilling, year-round events that can entertain residents and visitors of every age,” Dr. Buthaina Al Janahi, Head of Communications at Qatar Tourism said in a press release.

“We are excited to bring this diverse range of talent to Qatar’s beautiful venues, and we look forward to showcasing Qatar as a prime destination for such notable events,” she added.

Keeping an eye on Qatar Calendar

Beyond the upcoming concerts, residents and tourists alike can stay updated through Qatar Tourism’s recently released September edition of its official ‘Qatar Calendar’.

This monthly guide covers a gamut of events from symphonic performances by the Qatar Philharmonic to art exhibitions and sporting championships.

The comprehensive calendar can be accessed at Qatar Calendar’s official website, and you can also follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

For those interested in exploring more, hospitality offers can be found at Visit Qatar Offers.