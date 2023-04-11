QSFA’s Ramadan football tournament crowns Al Tadamon champions

The holy month of Ramadan has fostered several sports tournaments within the country, specifically in the game of football.

The Ramadan Football Championship organised by Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) has ended with Al Tadamon beating Al Waab on penalties (3-2).

A tense match as both teams ended in a 2-2 draw, the crowned Al Tadamon squad was gifted the title by Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali.

After a lengthy tournament, Al Tadamon climbed the ranks in a contest that was held among forty players representing four teams.

Held at Aspire, the QSFA’s edition kicked off along with several football matches in the country, including the famed Saleh Saqr Ramadan football tournament.

In its 46th edition, the Saleh Saqr tournament has branched out to include several outside countries within the region, such as Somalia, Lebanon, Kenya, Mauritania, Sudan, Jordan, Gambia, India, Syria and Yemen.

The tournament is headlined by Saleh Saqr, a former player and national representative of past football icons in Qatar.

Representing Qatar SC, Saqr played in the local league at Doha Stadium in the 1970s when football was severely finite in the country, unlike what it is made of today.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency in an interview last year, former Qatari player Mohammed Mubarak al-Mohannadi said he believes the tournament is vital for the bond between local and regional players.

“There is no doubt that the enormous improvement that has accompanied the organisation of these championships from year to year has gained them a high and large renown. Many former stars have contributed to their development in ways that are rarely seen in other countries,” al-Mohannadi said.

The tournament will end before Eid on the 21st of this holy month.