QFC deploys ChatGPT robot for customer care

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) has launched an interactive chatbot powered by ChatGPT of Azure OpenAI Service for better customer care, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.

Named “Ask QFC”, the new virtual service provides more efficient customer care, providing people with real-time support instead of being limited to usual business hours. In turn, the service would help QFC’s support staff to pay more attention to complex activities.

“QFC is keen on leveraging the latest AI technologies to deliver an unparalleled digital experience for our customers,” Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, QFC’s CEO, said, as quoted by QNA.

The service is set to eliminate “inconsistencies, or biases that may occur with human agents.”

The chatbot has natural language processing capabilities that helps it better understand inquiries while providing easy access to QFC’s rules and regulations. As a result, this would ensure more “regulatory compliance with industry standards”, QNA reported.

“The capabilities of this interactive chatbot enable us to assist multiple customers simultaneously, ensuring uninterrupted support to our customers across different time zones, ultimately raising customer satisfaction,” Al Jaida added.

The latest announcement comes after the activation of OpenAI GPT technology by Doha’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Microsoft in the Azure Qatar Cloud.

This came months after Microsoft Azure debuted its long-awaited new cloud region in Qatar in August 2022.

The launch came amid the MCIT’s efforts to digitally transform governmental organisations, keeping up with the current global technological advancements.

The Gulf state’s e-government portal “Hukoomi” will be among the first in the region to adopt OpenAI GPT capabilities through Azure Qatar, in accordance with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

The introduction of such technologies is expected to generate net revenues of more than $3 billion by 2024, benefiting Qatar’s economy.

ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is among the latest tech trends in artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can converse, produce readable text on demand—resembling a dialogue.

However, ChatGPT’s responses are based on pre-trained patterns and statistical correlations.

The technology is also believed to benefit global economies, mainly by enhancing productivity by streamlining operations at different entities.

While it was initially feared to replace humans, job creation seems to be a possible benefit of ChatGPT with companies requiring experts in the development of the technology.