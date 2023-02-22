Qatar’s official entities to start using OpenAI GPT technology

Microsoft Azure can be used to develop advanced applications that use AI, data and analytics, IoT and hybrid capabilities, advanced digital security, among other services.

OpenAI GPT technology has been activated by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Microsoft in the Azure Qatar Cloud.

The move will give government entities access to the most cutting-edge AI models in the world to innovate and better develop applications.

The introduction of the OpenAI GPT feature comes in line with MCIT’s initiatives to provide forward technology to government organisations and support their digital transformation journeys.

Large-scale AI models are quickly evolving into a crucial platform for coming up with original, creative solutions to problems and challenges that institutions face.

The Qatar e-Government Portal “Hukoomi” will be among the first portals in the region to adopt OpenAI GPT capabilities through Azure Qatar, in accordance with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. This will enhance user experience, deliver previously unheard-of levels of efficiency and speed, and improve quality and performance of the Portal.

In August 2022, Microsoft Azure debuted their long-awaited new cloud region in Doha.

The Qatar Azure cloud region was first introduced in December 2019, several months prior to the onset of COVID-19. The pre-pandemic announcement, which included a pledge to speed up Qatar’s efforts for digital transformation with a completion date of 2021 was pushed to 2022.

Microsoft Qatar’s general manager, Lana Khalaf, stated the datacenter would generate 24,000 new jobs and that the company would train 50,000 individuals over the following five years.

By 2024, it is anticipated that Qatar’s technology sector and increased use of cloud services will generate net revenues of over $3 billion, having a significant impact on the GDP of the nation.

The new ‘region’ will help Qatar diversify its economy and move towards becoming a knowledge-based economy.