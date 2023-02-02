QFA slaps fines on Al Sadd’s star players 

This marks the second wave of fines by the Qatar Football Association this year

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has announced fines for Hassan Khaled Al-Haydos, Saad Al Sheeb, and Akram Afif.

The three Al Sadd players have all been slapped with a QAR 5,000 for not showing up at a television interview after the end of the game against Al Markhiya on 29 January.

The country’s team captain Al-Haydos alongside his teammates, breached article 3/2, 1/58 of the disciplinary regulations, subjecting them to a fine.

Included in the QFA statement is Al-Arabi’s Bashar Rasan, who received a red card in the match against Qatar SC.

Qatar’s Referees Committee rejected the appeal to withdraw the send-off, claiming the call by the referee to be correct.

“Rejecting the Qatar Club’s request submitted to the Referees Committee to lift the second warning against its player, Bashar Rasan Benyan during the Qatar and Al-Arabi match in the QNB Stars League matches, which took place on January 30, 2023,” QFA said in its statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Where the matter was referred to the arbitration department of the federation, which indicated that the referee’s decision to show the yellow card against the aforementioned player is correct, and the arbitration department supports the administrative punishment imposed by the referee on the player,” the statement added.

Rasan doesn’t face any disciplinary actions besides the red card on his stats sheet.

Last month, QFA publicised disciplinary action for several national team players and confirmed that Abdelkarim Hassan had been suspended indefinitely.

Hassan violated Clause No. (2) of Article (22) of the Regulations for the Professionalism of Local Football Players, ultimately receiving a fine of QAR 200,000.

Qatar’s Bassam Al-Rawi and Mohamed Waad also faced fines and deductions, with both footballers also seeing a 50% decrease in pay.

Waad received a fine of QAR 50,000, while Al-Rawi was faced with a QAR 100,000 fine from the Disciplinary Committee for undisclosed reasons.