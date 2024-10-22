Qatar, Italy bolster ties with MOU exchanges during Amir’s visit

Sheikh Tamim had landed in Rome on Sunday as part of a two-stop Europe tour that will conclude in Berlin this week.

Qatar and Italy have signed four memoranda of understanding and a declaration of intent across various sectors during the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit to Rome, marking a significant step in bilateral cooperation.

The exchange ceremony took place on Monday at Rome’s Villa Doria Pamphili, with the attendance of the Amir and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the Amiri Diwan.

This came shortly after Sheikh Tamim met Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Presidential Palace.

“Extensive talks were held in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which we discussed strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries, and ways to increase bilateral cooperation to the desired level,” Sheikh Tamim said on X.

Source: Amiri Diwan

During the event, Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy exchanged one MoU on cooperation to promote direct investment.

Another MoU was exchanged between Qatar Tourism and Italy’s Ministry of Tourism on cooperation in the tourism sector.

Qatar’s Barzan Holdings also partnered with the Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri, signing an MoU for strategic cooperation in the production of Omega 360 drone-tracking radars in Qatar, with ANSA reporting that the contract covers 40 units.

Sheikh Tamim and Meloni witnessed the exchange of a fourth MoU between Qatar’s Estithmar Holding and Italy’s SACE, aimed at facilitating access for Italian companies to the Qatari market, particularly in healthcare and construction, according to ANSA.

Besides the MoUs, one declaration of intent on cultural cooperation took place between Qatar Museums and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Diwan added.

Sheikh Tamim and President Mattarella have also exchanged high-level decorations from both countries.

Source: Amiri Diwan

The Amir received Italy’s Order of Merit, the country’s highest ranking honour, whereas the Qatari leader handed Mattarella the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

The Amiri Diwan described the sword, also the highest decoration in Qatar, as “an embodiment” of the Italian leader’s “role in supporting and consolidating relations between the two countries”.

Official discussions

Sheikh Tamim had landed in Rome on Sunday as part of a two-stop Europe tour that will conclude in Berlin this week. The Amir is accompanied by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with an official delegation.

The discussions with the Italian president and prime minister dealt with bilateral relations as well as global issues of common concern, namely the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and aggression in Lebanon.

The discussions on regional and global issues also included Libya’s political impasse, the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, and the situation in Afghanistan.

Some of the sectors that both countries focused on included economy, investment, energy and defence.

A final communique following the meetings said both countries voiced their commitment to continuing the discussion of the establishment of an Italian logistic military hub in Qatar.

In 2023, Qatar stood as the world’s third-largest arms importer, with Italy being among its main three suppliers, accounting for 15 of its imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) latest annual report.

During their latest discussions, Qatar and Italy also spoke about training of Police Forces ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Aside from defence, both sides discussed the upcoming session of the joint Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Doha on a yet-to-be-announced date.