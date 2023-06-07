Qatar’s young stars beat Australia at Maurice Revello Football Championship 

The friendly traditionally features invited national teams of youth players from U-17 to U-23 level.

Qatar’s under-23 team overpowered their Australian counterpart 4-3 in a nail-biting penalties wrap up at the Maurice Revello Football Championship.

Ahmed Al Rawi secured the first penalty for the Qatari side after Noah Vinko Botic struck the first penalty for his Australian side.

Ryan Teague bashed in the second goal before Qatar’s Mubarak Shanan equalised 2-2 at the Lattre Stadium.

Midfielder Louis Joseph struck in the third goal giving what would ultimately be the last goal for the Aussie flank.

Ahmad Al Saeed and Abdullah Al Yazidi’s penalties then secured the game, edging Qatar to lead further into Group B.

Prior to the penalty shoot out, the two sides went head to head in an intense game, with Australia holding 59% possession and striking seven shots on target from 14.

Qatar’s young Maroons only struck one shot on target out of a total two strikes.

Qatar will now go face off against Mexico, which defeated Selection Mediterranee 2-1 in their first match.

Qatar’s last group encounter will be against Selection Mediterranee on 13 June, and if victorious, the Maroons will compete for a pole run.

Last year, France was declared the champions of the Maurice Revello Football tournament after beating down Venezuela 2-1.

The French are the all-time tournament winners, securing the title 17 times.

Brazil falls second with nine wins while England has been crowned seven times.