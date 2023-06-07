Mbappe, Haaland, Saka ranked as ‘world’s most expensive’ players

With the summer transfer window approaching, a scientific model has been created to estimate the top 100 most expensive players

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been confirmed as the world’s most expensive player with the footballer recently being valued at €245 million, according to a report by CIES Football Observatory.

The 22-year-old tops the roster, significantly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, who was valued at €163 million.

The surprise ranking of Mbappe was factored in by the length of his contract as well as his age, goals, assists, and appearances for the national team.

The CIES study weighs over 2,000 transactions of players transferred for money from clubs in the five major European leagues from July 2012 to November 2021.

The France wonderboy has scored 28 goals in the league this season and finished as the division’s top scorer for the fifth season running.

Mbappe’s current deal with PSG includes a clause allowing him to revoke his contract in 2024, rumored to happen as the footballer has been tied to a potential transfer with Real Madrid.

Alongside Haaland and Mbappe, Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Arsenal Bukayo Saka were rated second and third in the report.

The young stars sit at €196m, with Saka valued at €195m.

England’s Jude Bellingham was crowned fourth at €190m, with Brazil’s Rodrygo Goes at €185m.

Barcelona’s Pedri Gonzalez and Pablo Gavi roll in a value of €178 million and €174 million, as they are listed sixth and seventh by the publication.

Finishing near last on the list is Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala, who is esteemed at €170 million, with Manchester City’s Phil Foden at €167 million.