Qatar’s UN rep meets with US’s Sudan envoy

The meeting comes as a new UN report highlights extensive human rights violations and international crimes in war-torn Sudan.

Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has met with US Special Envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello to discuss the latest developments in the war-stricken country.

The sit-down, which took place in New York, focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation, according to a statement released by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar has been operating an air bridge to Sudan since May 2023 as part of its support to Sudan, as well as providing shelter supplies to those affected by floods in the African country last month.

Between June and August 2024, heavy rain and flooding displaced an estimated 21,370 individuals, or about 4,274 households.

A new report by UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan, the first by the UN body, found both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) responsible for “patterns of large-scale violations”, including indiscriminate air strikes and shelling targeting civilians, schools, hospitals, communication networks, and essential water and electricity supplies.

The report also revealed that both parties had targeted civilians through rape and other forms of sexual violence, arbitrary arrest and detention, and torture.

“These violations may amount to war crimes related to violence to life and person and committing outrages upon personal dignity,” the report stated.

The report’s findings were drawn from investigations conducted between January and August 2024 that involved first-hand testimonies from 182 survivors, family members and witnesses, and consultations with experts and members of civil society.

The Sudanese civil war, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 15,500 civilians and displaced more that 10 million people, as reported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Many have fled to neighbouring countries such as Chad, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

The war has left half the population of about 50 million facing a hunger crisis and in need of humanitarian aid, the most of any country.

Qatar has pledged $75 million to support Sudan since the outbreak of the power struggle between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.