Qatar’s toughest endurance race to welcome all participants in next edition

Ever since its launch in 2017, Samla Race has continued to grow, with its sixth edition set to take place on December 5.

Qatar’s toughest endurance race, the Samla Race, will be opened for women and international participants starting next edition in 2025, according to its Organizing Committee CEO Azzam Al-Mannai.

In an exclusive interview, Al-Mannai told Doha News that discussions with Visit Qatar are in the final stages to include the local tournament — currently open only to Qatari male citizens — in the events calendar.

“Qatar is hosting international, regional, local events throughout the calendar, so the idea creates a competitive product and brand from Qatar,” he said.

Preparations for Samla 2024, set to be held from December 5 and 7, has been completed, Al-Mannai added.

More than 250 athletes will compete this year, with the winner getting a hefty QAR 500,000 ($137,000) in prize money.

The runner-up will earn QAR 300,000 ($82,000), while third place will take home QAR 200,000 ($55,000). Those finishing fourth to tenth will receive QAR 75,000 ($20,000) each.

All race finishers will receive QAR 10,000 ($2,700), with additional cash prizes for the top 100 contestants.

What exactly is Shamla?

First held in 2017, Shamla is a local take on endurance racing, encorporating local Qatari desert elements.

It is also an effort to promote outdoor fitness and competition, contrary to the popular sentiment of choosing indoor activities for health and well-being purposes.

“Back in 2016 when we started the project, the idea was to create a healthy community in the sports sector, especially as endurance was still not developed around that time,” Al Mannai said.

This year’s race, hosted in partnership with Adrenaline Gym, will feature six stages and will include swimming, running, kayaking, cycling, and off-road running over the course of 200 kilometrse from Al Ghariya in the northeast, to Umm Bab in the west of Qatar.

“It will start with a three-kilometre swim, followed by 66 kilometres run, then six kilometers with of kayaking, another 75 kilometers of cycling. And finally, it will end with a 50 kilometers run in sandy course after air gun shooting,” Al-Mannai said.

“We’re expecting to see extreme endurance race this year, the adrenaline rush in the new faces competing. I would like to encourage all the locals, expats, international athletes to be ready to join us in next edition, the 2025 Samla International.”