Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim submits final ‘take it or leave it’ bid to buy Manchester United

The final move comes amid exalted tension as the future of Manchester United’s ownership swings in chance.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is understood to have submitted a fifth and final improved bid for Manchester United, according to a report by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist and other media publications said Sheikh Jassim will not offer any more bids despite declaring that in his last offer last month.

The fifth and “final” offer continues to pledge 100 percent of the club with a few improvements specifically for investment in infrastructure and recruitment.

Moreover, Sheikh Jassim’s offer bears a unique proposition to obliterate the club’s debt, currently standing at £536 million.

A deadline has been set for this coming Friday as the Qatari party has appeared to lose patience with the Glazer family’s submission process.

The high-stakes move is still seen to value the English team at £6bn and may steer the Glazers’ decision away from British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who was previously considered the preferred bidder.

According to The Financial Times, Britain’s richest man has been attempting to structure a deal to see the Glazer owners remain on board.

The proposed takeover has been in conversation since November last year, with official bids being offered in February 2023.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have emerged as the only two sole suitors after launching offers for the club, though some rumours indicate a sale won’t happen at all.