World’s biggest indoor fitness race HYROX comes to Qatar for the first time

Since its inception in Germany back in 2017, HYROX has rapidly ascended the ranks of popularity, staging races in more than 11 countries and 30 cities globally.

For the first time, HYROX, the world’s largest indoor fitness race, is making its debut in Qatar at the Aspire Dome from May 10 to 11

With a whopping prize pool of $35,000, the competition organised by the Aspire Zone Foundation, promises to be an exhilarating affair for all participants.

Designed to deliver an adrenaline-fueled weekend, the action convenes on May 10 with an exclusive women-only competition for female fitness enthusiasts.

“On May 10, the event will kick off with an exhilarating women-only event, crafted by women for women, where you’ll dominate the race floor like never before, surrounded by the empowering energy of your fellow female athletes,” organisers stated.

On May 11, all registered participants will make their way to the Aspire Dome for a day full of challenges

From seasoned fitness enthusiasts to newcomers, HYROX Doha aims to stretch limits.

Offering a plethora of competitions to suit diverse preferences and abilities, some categories like Hyrox Doubles Women, Hyrox Women’s Relay, and Hyrox Mixed Team Relay have already reached maximum capacity.

“Get ready to push your boundaries, connect with like-minded fitness enthusiasts, and celebrate your achievements in an atmosphere pulsating with excitement! From first-timers to seasoned pros, HYROX Doha is your chance to be part of something extraordinary, to challenge yourself, and to leave your mark on the leaderboard!,” Hyrox said on its website.

HYROX boasts an impressive completion rate of over 98%, welcoming athletes of all skill levels without any prerequisites or time limitations.

A distinguishing feature of HYROX lies in its inclusive ethos, guaranteeing support for each participant during the race.

Start waves are scheduled every 10 minutes, catering to individuals of varying ages and capabilities, thus relieving one of the fact that they might finish last.

“The structure of HYROX eliminates the generic fear of ‘coming last’. Every HYROX race has start waves of all ages happening every 10 minutes throughout the entire day, working through each division,” organisers reassured.