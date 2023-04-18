Qatar’s Queiroz sets team expectations for upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup

Qatar debuted in 2019 to make it into the semi-finals but was defeated by eventual champions, the United States.

Qatar’s newly seated coach Carlos Queiroz voiced his expectations to use his lengthy coaching experience to up the levels of the Maroons at all international competitions.

Speaking ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, Queiroz said his headway with the national team has been positive so far and said he expects the team to pose a solid challenge, particularly the Mexican national team, which is placed alongside Qatar in Group B of the Gold Cup.

One-time winners Haiti have also been put in Group B with former winner Honduras.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will take command of Qatar for the first time in a major tournament after replacing Felix Sanchez following the disappointing spell in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The event will place this year from June 16 to July 16 and will see defending champions in the United States placed in Group A with Jamaica and Nicaragua.

Clinching their seventh title, the US heeds behind Mexico, who has prevailed in the tournament eight times.

Queiroz said the upcoming edition of the Gold Cup in the US would be compelling and the most-watched event by fans due to the presence of large teams.