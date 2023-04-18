FIFA unveils Argentina as U20 World Cup host after stripping Indonesia of rights

Last month, FIFA dropped Indonesia as the host after calls for Israel to be banned from the competition by officials.

FIFA on Tuesday declared Argentina as the new host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, weeks after stripping Indonesia of its hosting rights for protesting Israeli apartheid.

Following a visit by FIFA delegation members to examine the proposed stadiums and infrastructure in Argentina, the football governing body agreed to award the Argentine Football Association (AFA) with the hosting rights.

“FIFA is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to the tomorrow’s superstars of world football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“I would like to thank the AFA and particularly its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice,” the newly-reelected FIFA president added.

The U-20 tournament will kick off from 20 May to 11 June 2023 and will feature six groups of four teams.

The tournament draw will occur on 21 April in Zurich, seeing Pot 4 placed Israel compete among the 24 teams.

Indonesia lost its hosting rights after Bali’s governor Wayan Koster refused to host Israel’s team in the competition due to Israel’s apartheid policies, in a move widely welcomed by pro-Palestine supporters worldwide.

The objection led FIFA to remove the tournament from the Asian country, though it gave little information in its statement.

“Following today’s meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” FIFA communicated on its platforms in March.

Protests erupted across the Muslim-majority country to protest Israel’s participation in the U-20 tournament.

Now six-time tournament winner Argentina, the most successful country in the history of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, will return to host the competition for the first time since 2001.