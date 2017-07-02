Qatar’s population hits annual low in June
Qatar’s population fell to 2.5 million people last month, the lowest it’s been all year.
The drop was likely because people were traveling for Eid holidays and summer vacation.
The country is also struggling with an escalating Gulf dispute, but the crisis did not stop thousands from thronging popular hotspots around town during Eid holidays last week.
By the numbers
According to new government figures, there were 2,545,820 people in the country at the end of June. That’s down by about 155,000 people from May.
But it’s still up about 69,000 people from the same time last year, or a little less than 3 percent.
Qatar’s population growth has slowed significantly in 2017, compared to yeas past.
This has been in part due to declining demand for labor as some infrastructure projects near completion.
Belt-tightening measures that resulted in layoffs in several sectors have also played a role.
Still, Qatar saw its population reach record levels this year, crossing the 2.7 million threshold for the first time in May.
That many people probably won’t be seen in the country again until September, once the summer holidays are finished.
