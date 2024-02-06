Qatar’s population exceeds 3 million in January 2024

The country’s strategic location, combined with its ambition to become a regional hub for trade, finance, and sports, have amplified its demographic growth.

The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) has revealed that the population of Qatar has surpassed three million in January 2024, marking a notable milestone in the country’s growth trajectory.

This announcement underscores the rapid demographic changes Qatar has been experiencing, reflecting on the economic and infrastructural advancements that continue to attract a global workforce and investments.

The PSA said: “As of the end of January 2024, the population within the State of Qatar has reached 3,118,000. This represents a monthly increase of 5.1% from December of the previous year and an annual growth of 5.5% compared to January 2023,” highlighting the dynamic population growth that the nation has been witnessing.

This surge is not just a reflection of the country’s economic prosperity but also its robust development policies and the attractiveness of its investment climate.

Looking back over the past five years, Qatar has seen a consistent increase in its population numbers, driven by its strategic initiatives to enhance its infrastructure and diversify its economy, particularly in preparation for hosting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022.

These efforts have significantly boosted the construction, hospitality, and services sectors, drawing a considerable number of expatriates to the country.

The population in Qatar was approximately 2.95 million in January of the previous year, as indicated by PSA data.

This steady climb in population figures can be attributed to Qatar’s open economic policies, its investment in world-class infrastructure, and the creation of a hospitable environment for international talent and businesses.