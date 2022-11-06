Qatar’s popular Balloon Festival to take flight post World Cup

Tens of hot air balloons will soon decorate Qatar’s skies— and here’s how to be on one.

Qatar’s popular and much-awaited Balloon Festival will take flight on January 16, according to the official website.

The festival’s timing was pushed from its usual December schedule due to World Cup festivities, which will run until December 18, coinciding with the country’s national day.

Over 50 balloons will decorate the skies over the ten-day event, up from 40 from the previous year, and will feature participation from all across the world.

The ride usually takes 30 to 45 minutes, though it is only accessible to those above the age of 8.Those under 16 years of age will only be permitted onboard the balloon if accompanied by an adult.

The price for a balloon ride is QAR 299.

In just two months, colourful hot air balloons will be visible throughout Qatar’s skies. Live music, entertainment, and a wide range of international cuisines will also be available to the public.

The location has not yet been determined. However, for the past two years, it has been located at Aspire Park.

Activities taking place throughout the course of the ten-day event include sunrise balloon launches, tethered flights, nightglow, dance performances, food kiosks, and musical concerts with a variety of entertainers.

As for the little ones, the festival will include a playground to keep all the kids entertained. Adults are also free to join exciting activities, including carnival and team games, human football, football darts, virtual reality games, electronic games, themed jumping houses, and slides.

The festival will be open from 4pm to 10pm. Each morning, a large number of hot air balloons will be launched.

Tickets for the flights are available at QBF booth partner Asfary.com’s booth at Doha Festival City.