Qatar’s PM, UN chief discuss Gaza mediation efforts

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the Israeli captives deal as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone call on Monday to discuss joint mediation efforts to end the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

During the call, the two also discussed the latest developments in the Israeli captives deal and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Sheikh Mohammed also met with the Speaker of the British House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, to address matters of mutual interest, including the situation in Gaza.

Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received Hoyle and his delegation at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

The meeting highlighted the strong bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between Qatar and the United Kingdom, as well as discussing key regional and international developments.

Separately, the U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday to meet with Cairo officials to discuss the latest efforts in reaching a captives and Gaza ceasefire deal.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has confirmed that Washington is collaborating closely with mediators in Cairo and Doha to advance the negotiations.

Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department spokesperson, said discussions are ongoing to present a revised ceasefire proposal.

According to U.S. negotiators, the high-level talks in Doha led by CIA Director William Burns have achieved agreement on 90 percent of Phase One, though finalising the remaining 10 percent has been challenging.

Negotiations are currently stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuation of military actions in Gaza and Israel’s presence in the Philadelphi corridor, a key sticking point for the Palestinian group Hamas.