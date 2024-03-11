Qatar’s PHCC announces operating hours during holy month of Ramadan

To ensure round-the-clock access to urgent care services during Ramadan, 11 health centres will be available.

Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) announced its adjusted operating hours to ensure continued healthcare access for the community throughout the holy month of Ramadan, as the majority of the 31 health centres will be adopting a two-shift system, spanning both morning and evening.

Family Medicine and Support Services will be available from Sunday to Thursday, running from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm and then resuming operations from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am, according to a statement from the PHCC.

The Al Wakra Health Center will remain open continuously, attending to people’s health needs from 8:00 am to 12:00 am.

The statement confirmed that a total of 26 health centres will be operational during this period.

Dental care services will be offered in two shifts on weekdays. The morning shift will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by an evening shift from 7:00 am to 12:00 am.

For centres outside of Doha, specific schedules have been outlined:

Al Karaana Health Center: Two shifts, morning from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, and evening from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Al Jumailiya Health Center: Two shifts, morning from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, and evening from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Al Kaaban and Leghwairiya Health Centers: Single shift from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

To ensure round-the-clock access to urgent care services, 11 health centres will also be available.

Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf, and Al Sadd will cater to both adults and children, while Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban, and Al Karaana will exclusively offer services for adults.

Qatar announced that the first day of the holy month of Ramadan will be on Monday, March 11.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs made the announcement on Sunday after sunset.