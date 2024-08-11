Qatar’s Paramotor team win silver in U.K. World Endurance Championship

Seventy-nine pilots from fifteen countries participated in the event, representing nations from across Europe, Australia, Japan, the USA, and the Gulf states.

Qatar’s Aerial Sports Committee’s Paramotor Team has earned a silver medal at the inaugural World Endurance Championship, which according to the World Air Sports Federation, featured 72 pilots from 15 countries.

The Qatari team secured second place on Sunday, finishing just behind France.

Poland rounded out the top three in the competition.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Qatar’s national team player Hayan Al-Ahbabi was also crowned with the bronze medal after reaching third in the Trique category competitions with a score of 4171 points.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Event Director Barney Townsend congratulated all the winners.

He expressed the organising committee’s pleasure at receiving such many teams for this first edition of the new endurance format.

Organisers also highlighted the presence of the five female pilots who participated, two from the U.S. and three from France.