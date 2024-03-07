Qatar’s health ministry launches five new e-services for food safety

Watheq is an e-system subject to ISO 17020 accreditation and represents a controlled and efficient mechanism for the food control process.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has unveiled five additional electronic services within its food safety system, Watheq, taking the total number of services offered to now 19.

In a bid to automate services related to food safety, the new services will encompass the Inspection service of food consignment for export, Inspection service of food consignment for re-export, Request for Food Export Certificate, Request for a Food Re-export Certificate, and Request for Certificate verification, as announced by the health ministry on Wednesday.

Director of the Food Safety Department at MoPH Wassan Abdullah Al Baker emphasised that the new e-services that have been launched are part of the continuous efforts aimed at developing the electronic food safety system, implementing automation plans for all services related to food safety and linking them electronically to facilitate the procedures for all stakeholders such as importers, suppliers, and regulatory authorities.”

The introduction of these services is set to significantly boost the processes for inspecting food consignments at ports and electronically verifying health certificates for exported or re-exported food, Al Baker added.

6,253 food establishments are now registered, 57,288 food products have received approval, and a staggering 55,782 electronic transactions have been completed. All these numbers serve as a testament to the system’s key achievements since its launch in September 2022.

As for the inspection statistics, the system has overseen the inspection of 305,857 food consignments since its inception. 5,926 local food establishments also underwent inspection, with 19,251 samples withdrawn at ports and 37,851 samples examined during local inspections in food laboratories.

Watheq is an e-system subject to ISO 17020 accreditation and represents a controlled and efficient mechanism for the food control process.

It comprises three electronically linked systems: The imported and exported food control system, the local market’s food control system, and the electronic management of food analysis laboratories.

Since its launch, Watheq has played a crucial role in solidifying food safety measures and boosting the efficiency of the Food Safety Department in tracking food throughout the entire supply chain.

This was especially witnessed during major sporting events, particularly when it gained accreditation for inspection during the Qatar-hosted FIFA World Cup 2022 and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.