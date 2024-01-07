Qatar’s ministry of environment launches ‘Al Enna’ awareness camp at Sealine

Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has initiated the Al Enna Desert Camp project in Qatar’s Sealine area, aiming to enhance the winter camping experience.

Al Enna, translating to ‘camping ground’ in Arabic, is a tourism development project focusing on enhancing the winter camping experience in Qatar.

Located in the Sealine area, the initiative is a collaborative effort between the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, and the Nomas Centre.

The project places a strong emphasis on protecting the environment and ensuring public safety​​​​​​​​.

It caters to a tradition where locals and residents leave urban areas to live in caravans and tents, usually family-owned. These setups blend traditional practices with modern design and equipment, and have become a staple in Qatari winters.

The camping season in Qatar traditionally begins in November each year, attracting thousands to desert and beach campsites to set up traditional tents and enjoy the natural beauty of the country​​.

Running on weekends from January 5 to February 3, 2024, Al Enna Desert Camp offers a wide array of environmental awareness programmes.

The camp includes orientation sessions focusing on security and safety for the winter camping season.

It also raises awareness about the MoECC’s guidelines on land camping, natural reserves, and sea coasts.

Additionally, there are workshops to enhance skills in first aid, crisis management, and fire safety, featuring participation from a special civil defence team.

A series of lectures are also part of the camp’s activities, aiming to boost awareness of both terrestrial and marine environments.

These sessions are intended to deepen understanding of the importance of conserving the environment and the challenges facing the biodiversity of local plants and animals.