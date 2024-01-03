Here’s what to expect from Qatar International Food Festival 2024

[Qatar Tourism]

The festival is set to offer a taste of the country’s culinary excellence in a family-friendly environment​.

Qatar Tourism’s annual Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), eagerly awaited by all foodies across the country, is scheduled to tangle tastebuds from February 7-17, 2024.

Offering free entry to the public, QIFF 2024 is set to celebrate and show off Qatar’s multifaceted food, beverage, and hospitality sectors.

This year, the festival will be located at the EXPO Family Zone, in Al Bidda Park.

QIFF will be welcoming visitors from 2 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and up to 1 am on weekends.

The biggest highlight of the festival is its wide range of activities. This year’s edition will feature unique attractions like an ice rink and specialised food-related workshops available with an entry ticket.

The festival is also set to host a series of workshops and daily entertainment options suitable for all age groups, including cooking classes led by award-winning chefs, offering attendees a chance to engage directly with culinary experts.

