Qatar’s Lusail Circuit to host final round of 2025 F1 sprint races

The high-octane and fast-paced wheel-to-wheel action of F1 Sprint races will entertain motorsports fans as part of next year’s Grand Prix fixture.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has announced that Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit (LIC) will once again host the 2025 Formula 1 Sprint race calendar.

Set to be held in six rounds in six different cities, Qatar’s LIC will host the sixth and final Sprint race round as part of the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Scheduled to kick off November 28 to 30, 2025, the 2025 season will take place in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The 2025 Sprint races will start on March 21 in Shanghai, China.

The second round will take place on May 2 in Miami, USA, followed by the third round on July 25 at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The series will conclude with the fourth round on October 17 in Austin, USA, before being held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 7, 2025.

What is the F1 Sprint?

F1’s Sprint calendar is designed to feature circuits that encourage overtaking and make for close and entertaining racing, providing fans with more competitive on-track action throughout a race weekend.

The F1 Sprint is a 100km high-intensity dash introduced to showcase the best Formula 1 offers in close and entertaining racing.

With no pit stops (unless drivers are unfortunate enough to need repairs), it provides another opportunity for drivers and teams to score points for their respective championships.

The top eight drivers are awarded points – eight for the winner and one for the driver finishing in P8.

A special shorter qualifying session known as the Sprint Shootout will take place on the Saturday morning of race weekend to determine the grid for the F1 Sprint.

Q1 will be 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 8 minutes.

New tires are mandatory for each qualifying round, with mediums for Q1 and Q2 and softs for Q3.