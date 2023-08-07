Qatar’s labour ministry records more than 7,000 recruitment applications in July

Around 4,655 out of 7,294 applications were approved.

Qatar’s Ministry of Labour has grappled with a total of 7,294 new applications for recruitment for the month of July alone, new statistics revealed.

Out of this figure, 4,655 were granted approval, whilst a significant number of 2,639 were declined. Alongside these, the ministry also handled 3,131 applications for job role modifications. From these requests, an overwhelming majority of 3,077 received the nod, while only 54 were turned down.

The new data also broke down the number for work permit renewals for the year. From 9,907 applications that reached the ministry, 9,269 were successful and 638 unsuccessful.

Applications for special work permits also got a mention in the bulletin. Out of the 706 lodged, 466 pertained to renewals, 64 were for new issuances, and 176 were requests for cancelations.

Labour, in numbers

The monthly statistical bulletin also spotlighted the number of inspections made by authorities, including at recruitment offices around the country.

The ministry confirmed a total of 160 inspections were made with around 154 being completed without any negative observations or violations.

The bulletin also showed strides in July in monitoring establishments’ compliance with the governing labour laws and ministerial decisions.

In a massive exercise, the Labour Inspection Department executed 4,137 inspection visits across various regions, which resulted in violation alerts being sent to 427 companies.

In addition, control violation reports were filed against a total of 12 companies. However, none of the companies were named.

The Department of Labour Disputes handled around 2,221 complaints made by workers against their respective establishments.

Of these, 546 were successfully resolved, 16 were referred to the labour dispute settlement committees, and 1,659 complaints are still in the pipelines. Furthermore, the department closed all of the 111 reports received from the public.

In relation to the labour dispute settlement committees’ activities, 16 cases were forwarded during July, and 384 decisions were issued.

However, about 687 decisions still remain in progress.

The department also oversaw the ratification of employment contracts. Out of 63,030 applications received, 62,845 got the green light, and only 185 were denied.

Meanwhile, requests for labour secondment totalled 5,773, of which 3,048 were approved and 2,725 faced rejection.