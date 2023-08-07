Qatar-Jordan join efforts to provide cancer treatment to refugees

Jordan has hosted one of the largest populations of Syrian refugees since the 2011 events.

Qatar and Jordan have joined efforts to provide cancer treatment for refugees and other underprivileged communities in Amman under a new agreement signed between entities in both countries on Sunday.

Qatar Charity (QC) and Jordan’s King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) signed the cooperation deal in Amman, under which the two will offer donations to support treatment for the targeted communities.

The agreement “is an extension of the joint strategic partnership launched since 2017”, Jordan’s news agency (Petra) reported, without specifying the Gulf state’s monetary donation.

KHCF’s Director General, Nisreen Qatamesh described QC’s donation “as a continuation of the charity’s longstanding efforts over years” which has allowed the Jordanian entity to support some 168 cancer patients.

“This initiative, she [Qatamesh] noted, is part of the ‘strong’ Jordan-Qatar cooperation relations, noting Doha never hesitated to provide assistance to save lives of cancer patients and give them a ‘true’ chance for recovery,” Petra reported.

Jordanian officials had previously pointed to the growing burden of cancer in the country, with 11,559 new cases recorded in 2020. In June, Jordanian officials warned that “the burden is expected to increase”, predicting 21,509 new cases on an annual basis by the year 2040.

“Cancer is a growing burden in Jordan, and the government recognises how important it is to strengthen cancer control at every level,” Professor Feras Hawari, Jordan’s Minister of Health, said at the time.

Refugee health

Jordan hosts the second-highest number of refugees per capita on a global scale, with an estimated 1.3 million Syrian refugees taking shelter in its territories. A total of 82% of Syrian refugees live in camps in Jordan, including the Za’atari and Azraq camps.

Over the years, the KHCF has provided refugees with much-needed cancer treatment, especially children, costing an estimated $22.1 million. The medical entity treated 968 non-Jordanian children, out of which 29% are Syrians, between 2011 and 2022.

Beyond Jordan, there has been a recent rise in concerns over the lack of access to cancer treatment among internally displaced Syrians.

Last month, Turkiye allowed the entry of cancer patients from northern Syria to receive treatment in the country following a months-long ban. A major campaign by Syrian activists and humanitarian entities, including Molham, pressed Turkish authorities to open its doors to thousands of cancer patients.

Turkiye hosts the largest number of refugees worldwide, including some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees who have been forced to flee violence by Syria’s Bashar Al Assad regime since 2011.