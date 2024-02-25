Qatar’s health ministry launches online portal to enhance medical services abroad

The electronic portal for medical relations and treatment abroad is accessible through the MoPH website or the electronic link https://mrta.moph.gov.qa.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) unveiled an online portal designed to upgrade the level of medical relations and treatment services abroad, offering a range of services from treatment approval follow-ups and overseas patient coverage to compensation for treatment expenses and beyond.

The portal also offers the option to submit grievances against decisions made by treatment committees abroad. It also allows users to request services such as adding companions, upgrading tickets, changing the destination country of treatment, and obtaining relevant books related to treatment abroad.

The newly launched portal aims to improve patient experiences and facilitate access to desired healthcare services and outcomes.

This initiative is intended to elevate the standards of healthcare for citizens, which fall in alignment with the objectives outlined in the Third Qatar National Development Strategy.

“The launch of the portal comes within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to facilitate and streamline procedures for citizens in line with the state’s efforts towards providing electronic services, and in a way that serves the citizen’s right to obtain high-quality healthcare locally and abroad, as the state has provided treatment services abroad to citizens free of charge,” said Dr Ghalia Al Harami, Director of the Medical Relations and Abroad Treatment Department at MoPH.

“The electronic portal has been developed to contribute to providing medical relations and treatment services abroad easily and efficiently, as part of the Ministry’s keenness to apply the latest technologies to serve citizens and provide services more effectively,” Director of the MoPH Information Systems Department Samira Bashraheel said.

The electronic portal for medical relations and treatment abroad is accessible through the MoPH website or the electronic link https://mrta.moph.gov.qa.