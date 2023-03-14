Qatar’s health minister ranks third in Forbes ‘Top Healthcare Leaders 2023’

Several other personalities in Qatar also made it to the list.

Forbes Middle East ranked Qatar’s Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari as the third top healthcare leader out of 100 in the region, for the year 2023.

Published on Monday, the list features the Middle East’s most influential healthcare personalities, including those at pharmaceuticals, medical facilities and healthcare investment.

This year, the United Arab Emirates dominated the list with 44 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia with 26, and eight others from Egypt.

Dr. Al Kuwari ranked among the top officials after Said Darwazah, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in Jordan, and Shaista Asif, Cofounder and Group COO of PureHealth Group in the UAE.

Other individuals in Qatar that made it to the list include Khalid Al Emadi, CEO of Medicare Group (MCGS) at 43, Sidra Medicine CEO Iyabo Tinubu-Karch at 58, and Mohammed Miandad VP, Managing Director at Naseem Healthcare at 66.

Last month, Dr. Al Kuwari ranked eighth place in Forbes’ “100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2023”.

In 1996, the health minister joined Hamad Medical Corporation before being appointed as its Managing Director in 2007.

The Qatari health official was also praised for her efforts in helping the Gulf state keep its health sector afloat following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr. Al Kuwari has contributed to Qatar being applauded globally, including by the World Health Organisation (WHO), for the country’s success in responding to the pandemic.