Top diplomats from Qatar, Jordan, and Turkiye gathered in Damascus this week with Syria’s new leadership, marking a shift in regional relations after Bashar al-Assad’s regime fell.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, arrived in Damascus on Monday with an official delegation, marking the restoration of diplomatic ties with Syria after 13 years of rupture.

Al-Khulaifi, who flew into Syria on the first Qatar Airways flight since 2011, engaged in high-level talks with Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) coalition.

The visit signals a significant shift in Qatari-Syrian relations, as Qatar resumes its diplomatic presence in Syria.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Al-Khulaifi had confirmed the delegation’s arrival, stating they would hold a series of meetings with Syrian officials “to embody Qatar’s firm position in providing all the support to the Syrian people”.

HE @Dr_Al_Khulaifi arrived in Damascus earlier today on board the 1st Qatar Airways plane to land at the Syrian airport since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, as the head of a high-level Qatari delegation HE will hold a series of meetings with Syrian officials to embody… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) December 23, 2024

A Qatari official informed Doha News that a technical aviation team accompanied Qatar’s delegation to Syria on Monday to assess Damascus airport’s readiness for operations.

Qatar has pledged technical support for resuming flights and maintaining the airport during the transition period following Assad’s fall.

In a joint press conference, Al-Khulaifi expressed Qatar’s unwavering stance in supporting Syria and its people.

He highlighted that the Syrian people have the right to determine their own future without external interference or guardianship.

For his part, Al-Sharaa invited Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim, to visit Syria, expressing optimism about the upcoming start of broad and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted that the relationship between Doha and Damascus is poised for significant improvement and is expected to strengthen in the near future.

Jordan and Turkiye reinforce support for Syria’s future

يجري الآن نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين أيمن الصفدي @AymanHsafadi، مباحثات موسعة مع القائد العام للإدارة الجديدة في سوريا أحمد الشرع.#الأردن#سوريا pic.twitter.com/quc8zwhtNY — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) December 23, 2024

Similarly, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi voiced his country’s commitment to Syria’s reconstruction during a meeting with Al-Sharaa.

The meeting, which also took place on Monday, marked the first visit by a senior Jordanian official since Bashar Al-Assad’s ousting.

Safadi emphasised Jordan’s support for “a government that represents all spectrums in Syria” and endorsed “the drafting of a new constitution”.

“We agree to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their state,” he said. “Arab countries agree to support Syria at this stage without any external interference.”

These two visits followed a Sunday meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Al-Sharaa, during which Fidan pledged Ankara’s support for Syria’s reconstruction and called for lifting international sanctions.

“Turkiye will continue to stand by your side,” Fidan said at the joint press conference. Hopefully, the darkest days of Syria are behind us, and better days await.”

He underlined the urgent need for sanctions to be lifted, stating that they hinder Syria’s recovery and the return of millions of displaced citizens.

Bugün Şam’da, Suriye’nin yeni yönetiminin lideri Ahmed Şara ile bir araya geldik.



Yıllar sonra gerçekleştirdiğimiz bu ziyaret, Suriye halkı için yeni, umut dolu bir dönemin ilk adımı olacaktır.



Sayın Cumhurbaşkanımızın öncülüğünde, Türk milleti ve devleti dar gününde Suriyeli… pic.twitter.com/Hy2nv0GK2z — Hakan Fidan (@HakanFidan) December 22, 2024

The discussions also covered key topics such as drafting a new Syrian constitution, safeguarding minority rights, and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.

Al-Sharaa emphasised the importance of inclusivity, stating, “We take pride in our diversity. Protecting our minorities is a duty, not an option.”

Meanwhile, Fidan reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to ensuring stability, eliminating terrorism, fostering national reconciliation, promoting economic growth, and creating conditions for the safe return of displaced Syrians.

“Turkey will provide every contribution to the establishment of a Syria that is safe, free, prosperous, and contributes to regional peace,” he added.