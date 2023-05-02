Qatar’s first K-Pop festival ‘K.One Festa’ postponed, organisers say

All ticket holders will be reimbursed with the full amount.

Qatar’s first ever highly-anticipated K-Pop festival has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances”, the event’s organisers announced on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we felt that we may not be able to deliver the high-quality experience that we had planned for. We assure that we will diligently work to ensure that we accept your opinions as much as possible and come back with better organisation,” the organisers said in a statement.

The event was due to be held between 19-20 May but will now likely take place during the fourth quarters of this year.

All ticket holders will be reimbursed with the full amount and each refund will be handled per the policies of individual ticket companies.

“When the new date for the event is announced, discounts and pre-purchase benefits will be provided to those who purchased tickets this time,” the statement added.