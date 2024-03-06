Qatar’s first Boat Show set to anchor at Old Doha Port in November

The Boat Show, which is in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, seeks to promote tourism and economic growth by exhibiting the newest developments in marine innovation and leisure at Old Doha Port.

The Old Doha Port will host the first-ever Qatar Boat Show 2024 from November 6 to November 9, with more than 20,000 visitors expected from all around the world.

The event’s organisers anticipate 495 brands and exhibitors presenting the finest in luxury and marine innovation.

Over 95 boats and other watercraft from a variety of industries, including luxury and lifestyle, equipment and services, small and medium boats, underwater sports and toys, will be on display at the Qatar Boat Show in 2024.

In addition, guests may anticipate a wide range of attractions, such as mouthwatering food, entertaining acts, and family-friendly activities.

The two top-notch marinas in Old Doha Port, along with its eclectic selection of dining, shopping, and hospitality opportunities, make it the perfect location for the Qatar Boat Show in 2024.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, emphasised the strategic significance of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 in accordance with the port’s long-term vision and Qatar’s national objectives during a recent press conference. Al Mulla emphasised teamwork in advancing economic expansion and improving tourism appeal.

“The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is a strategic milestone that aligns with the long-term vision of Old Doha Port and our nation. It is a testament to our efforts and the fruitful collaboration between various stakeholders to drive economic growth and enhance our country’s tourism appeal. This grand event will be a remarkable showcase of the marine world and unparalleled luxury in true Doha form,” he said.

Al Mulla described the port’s long-term goal to increase tourism, especially maritime tourism, by putting measures in place to draw tourists from a variety of nations. He also emphasised the port’s position as the entry point of Qatar to the global community, highlighting its crucial role in organising the 2022 FIFA World Cup and its continuous endeavours to broaden and improve its tourism portfolio.

Remarkably, the port held almost 20 superyachts during the FIFA World Cup 2022, highlighting its importance as the main entry point for visiting boats into the country at large.

Furthermore, as the primary point of entry for any visiting boats into Qatar, the port handled 50 superyachts.

Old Doha Port maintains its position as a major maritime hub in the Middle East with an annual influx of 300,000 visitors to its cruise terminal, which is frequented by major cruise operators. AIDAprima, Costa Toscana, Norwegian Dawn, MS Riviera, Silver Moon, MS Hamburg, Seabourn Encore, Queen Mary 2, and MV Artania are a few of the well-known cruise lines.