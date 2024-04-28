Qatar’s education ministry hosts 8th ‘Illuminations’ drive to bolster reading

The Qatari Ministry of Education and Higher Education hosts over 500 students for the 8th ‘Illuminations’ session, focusing on enhancing reading habits among the youth.



The Qatari Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has hosted over 500 students for the 8th session of the ‘Illuminations’ initiative.



In celebration of the yearly World Book and Copyright Day, the Ministry’s ‘Illuminations’ invited the nation’s students, parents, educators and publishers to unpack five topical aspects that will bolster reading habits among Qatar’s youth.



This included reading for learning, self-development and fun, reading in the digital age, reading, society, and the role of libraries and platforms in encouraging reading as well as the challenges and proposed solutions to promote a culture of reading.



This year’s ‘Illuminations’ session was under the theme of ‘Khairo Jalees.’ Alluding to the multitude of benefits of reading, the theme translates as ‘the best companion.’

For Reem Al Bader, a parent who attended the conference, the family plays a big role in encouraging reading habits among Qatar’s youth. She described the Gulf state as a “reading nation,” but also stressed the importance of motivating children to read – especially amid the challenges presented by the fast-paced digital age.



However, she is also optimistic about the wider use of technology within education. She is cited in the MoHE’s statement as saying that whether digitally or manually, her priority is nourishing her children’s minds. She added that taking advantage of tech can boost reading and listening skills by motivating them to practise during their free time.



Al Bader added that Qatar should continue promoting its reading culture among young people by creating reading competitions.

Authors’ role in Qatari society

Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari, the CEO of Rosa Publishing House and Director of the Qatari Forum for Authors, hailed the MoEHE’s forum for shining a light on the rights and roles of authors within the community.



For instance, the Qatari Ministry of Culture’s ‘E-Culture’ portal provides licensing to both individuals and institutions in Qatar to sell publications and protect their intellectual property.



Al Kuwari also offered sombre advice to attendees about breaking through into the publishing industry. Emphasising the importance of reading, the Qatari CEO said that, “to be a distinguished writer, you must be a distinguished reader.”



She further highlighted the growing number of young Qatari authors. She said this was a sign of the vitality of reading – even among young people.

How has reading supported students’ academia?

During the conference, several students talked about the impact of developing a regular reading habit on improving their academic performances.



Abdullah Mohammed Al Berri, a student who has memorised the holy Quran, said his experiences with reading have led him to want to pursue writing in the future. His areas of interest include Islamic history, Qatari customs and traditions.



Al Berri was joined by fellow students from across Qatar, namely Ibrahim Ismail from Al-Quds Model School for Boys, Jawaher Al Omari from Al-Khor Preparatory School for Girls, Maryam Muhammad Ali from Moza Bint Mohammed Primary School for Girls, as well as Rayhana Ibrahim Al Shraim from Maria Coptic Preparatory School for Girls who has authored a book called ‘The Palm Dress.’



The MoEHE’s eight ‘Illuminations’ session concluded with Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, the ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, hailing the speakers for their positive contributions to the dialogue.