Qatar and Oman forge cultural alliance with new agreement

The agreement is scheduled to be in effect this year and the next.

Qatar and Oman signed the executive program for the memorandum of understanding in the culture field.

This signing on Saturday was done through Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth at the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair.

The agreement sets the stage for an expansive exchange between the two sides, including collaborative efforts in books, publishing, authorship, translation, digitisation, book fairs, music, theatre, libraries, archiving, and the protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage.

The MoU also aims to boost cooperation between cultural institutions, facilitating the organisation of cultural events and activities, exchanging expertise, and conducting joint courses.

A significant focus lies on the preservation and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, which falls as part of their shared commitment to protecting cultural identity.

Also over the weekend, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted Oman’s Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, and his accompanying delegation at his office in Lusail Palace on Thursday.

The discussions during the meeting primarily revolved around Doha and Muscat relations and strategies to strengthen and advance them.

Meanwhile, in May 2023, Qatar and Oman joined hands in militarily cooperation after signing a number of agreements in Doha.

The deals were signed by Qatari Armed Forces Chief of Staff Air Marshal Salim Hamad Aqeel Al Nabit and the Sultan’s Armed Forces’ Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi following a meeting in the Qatari capital.