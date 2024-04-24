Learning on wheels: Mobile library initiative launched to diversify reading experiences for students

The mobile library bus, capable of accommodating up to 30 students, offers a multifaceted learning experience across its two floors.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) launched its mobile library on Tuesday to offer diverse reading experiences and cultivate more social interaction among students in public schools.

Unveiled on World Book and Copyright Day, the initiative was launched in partnership with the Mowasalat Company Karwa at Um Al Amad Model School for Boys.

The mobile library bus, capable of accommodating up to 30 students, offers a multifaceted learning experience across its two floors.

The first floor boasts a rich collection of books, learning aids, and interactive games accessible via smart tablets, while the second floor features a viewing area equipped with a smart TV screen presenting interactive quizzes on Qatar’s history, landmarks, and more.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE, Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, affirmed that the initiative aligns with the ministry’s dedication to promoting a culture of reading.

She emphasised its goal of optimising leisure time for students outside of school hours, enriching their language proficiency and knowledge through these activities.

Al Ruwaili reiterated the initiative’s role in extending the learning environment beyond classroom confines, providing students with an engaging platform for recreational reading and participation in group activities and discussions.

These initiatives, she noted, serve to strengthen social bonds among students.

Al Ruwaili went on to hail the mobile library initiative as a testament to the effective partnership between the Ministry and Mowasalat.

She expressed gratitude to the company for its support in furthering the Ministry’s outreach efforts and community service initiatives.

Acting CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa) Ahmed Hassan Al Obaidli echoed Al Ruwaili’s sentiments, highlighting the initiative’s significance in realising the shared vision of both entities to revolutionise the learning experience.

He emphasised the library’s dual purpose of enhancing accessibility to learning resources while fostering enjoyment through a range of educational materials and activities.

The Ministry had undertaken a pilot study in July 2023, where they also visited several centres to assess receptiveness to the concept.