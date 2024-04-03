Qatar’s business sector gears up to launch three events in 2024

The IFP Group, an events organizer of international trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, and B2B meetings, will facilitate the series of events.

Qatar’s business sector will see a series of events kick off this year organised by IFP Qatar that aims to promote trade relations within the Gulf state.

The series of events set to be hosted are the Qatar CSR Summit, which will open its doors on April 30, followed by Project Qatar on May 27, and Qatar Hospitality on November 12.

In partnership with Qatar University and Mubadara for Social Impact, the Qatar CSR Summit will take place at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) under the theme ‘The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy.’

An initiative by Mubadara for Social Impact, the upcoming Qatar CSR Summit 2024 is part of the 11th Qatar CSR National Program.

The conference and exhibition will include the annual Qatar CSR National Report and the Qatar CSR Awards.

The Project Qatar Exhibition will celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking a significant milestone for the event, which has become the biggest trade exhibition in Qatar and one of the most prominent exhibitions for construction and building materials in the Gulf region.

Since its debut in 2004, Project Qatar has been vital in fostering business partnerships and facilitating knowledge-sharing among industry experts.

Qatar Hospitality Exhibition is said to bring a multifaceted experience, with conferences, training programs, and competitions, along with a business matchmaking program bringing together key players in the industry to market their products and services to potential buyers and investors.

According to research from global property consultancy firm Knight Frank, Qatar’s hospitality market will achieve record growth in hotel rooms, rising from 39,233 rooms to over 56,000 by 2025, with additional investments totalling $7 billion.