2024 Qatar Economic Forum to host more than 1,000 global leaders, international CEOs

This year’s forum will be themed ‘A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty.’

The fourth annual Qatar Economic Forum, which will take place from May 14 to 16 this year, will host more than 1,000 corporate and government leaders.

In a collaborative effort with Media City Qatar, this year’s forum, under the theme A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty, aims to foster comprehensive dialogue on the issues driving global boardroom conversations and financial markets.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, has called the event a highlight of the global investment calendar.

“Bloomberg is excited to be powering the fourth iteration of QEF, which has quickly become a highlight of the global investment calendar,” Saltser said.

“With an exciting agenda developed by Bloomberg’s world-class editorial team, we look forward to hosting important discussions with global leaders in business and government,” she added.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Qatar Economic Forum, said, “Through the Qatar Economic Forum, we have established a dynamic centre for global business leaders to convene, connect, and catalyze partnerships. The forum has become the nexus where visionary leaders converge to shape the future.”

He added, “We are enthusiastic about the collaborative spirit that defines this platform, where ideas flourish, and alliances are forged, propelling us towards a future of shared success and prosperity.”

Last year, the Economic Forum was attended by nine heads of state and featured top figures like TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

Some 149 countries took part in the 2023 edition of the forum, where eight memoranda of understanding were signed.

The event was inaugurated with an opening speech by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who tapped into global challenges that affect economies.

“The world has witnessed or suffered a lot in the last two years starting with Covid-19 and its impact on the global economies in addition to armed conflicts which impacted multiple societies, as well as climate change which affects countries,” Sheikh Mohammed told the forum.