Officials at Qatar Esports Forum are on a mission to enter the global gaming stage

The Media City Qatar Esports Forum highlighted Qatar’s plans to enter the global esports stage, emphasising its unique sporting infrastructure, inclusive approach, and collaboration with gaming communities to strengthen the country’s position in esports in line with the 2030 National Strategy.

The Media City Qatar Esports Forum took place on Sunday, where several diverse Qatar officials laid out their plans for propelling the Gulf State into the global esports stage.

On a mission to highlight how the country can develop its Esports efforts and bolster the local gaming ecosystem, Secretary General of Qatar Esports Federation Faisal Khaled expressed how the Gulf State isn’t as far off as many would suspect from making the gaming benchmark.

The Qatari official underscored the country’s distinctive sporting infrastructure and diverse communities, which he believes positions Qatar as an ideal host for gaming tournaments and events.

Khaled highlighted that the federation’s mission is to invite all gamers and include them in the Qatar gaming system regardless of skill and experience.

“Before we announced, we sat with the various gaming community leaders to understand their needs,” Khaled said at the forum.

Meanwhile, Business Development Manager Thair Al Anani expressed that a central office is being developed with the necessary resources to address the wants and needs of the Esporting community.

Earlier this year, sports production company ESB and the Qatar Esports Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a Dota 2 league.

The league will have three events starting in 2024 and feature a combined prize pool of $ 2.6 million.

The emergence of government-linked esports entities in the Gulf region has expanded with the likes of a healthy amount of investment from Saudi Arabia in the millions.

Officials at the Qatar Esports Forum voiced that their mission is not to compete alongside other countries but to enter and strengthen the country’s 2030 National Strategy in Esports.