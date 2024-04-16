Qatar’s Amir sends condolences to Oman after flood deaths

Qatar’s Amir and PM send condolences to Oman’s Sultan as flash floods claim 18 lives, including schoolchildren, amid ongoing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the Gulf region.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani extended his condolences to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Monday after flash floods killed at least 18 people, including schoolchildren.

سمو الأمير المفدى يعزي أخاه صاحب الجلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق سلطان عمان الشقيقة، في ضحايا السيول في ولاية المضيبي، متمنياً سموه الشفاء العاجل للمصابين. https://t.co/QnLFLtWJhT — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) April 15, 2024

In a statement, the Amiri Diwan said Sheikh Tamim wished those who were injured by the floods a speedy recovery.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Al-Thani also sent his condolences to Oman’s Sultan, according to Doha’s state news agency.

Authorities in Oman first reported about the floods on Sunday in the Wadi Dayqah Dam following heavy rainfall.

On the same day, rescue teams found the bodies of at least nine school children “after their vehicles got swept away” by the floods, according to Oman’s National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM).

As of Tuesday, the total deaths have gone up to 18, including an infant, according to NCEM, though the figure is likely higher as authorities have yet to complete their search and rescue mission.

Rescuers also airlifted a woman in labour along with four other medical emergency cases, according to Oman’s news agency.

On Monday, Oman’s Sector of Medical Response and Public Health said it was ready to handle the weather conditions.

The Ministry of Education shifted to distance learning until Wednesday as schools in other areas were closed as part of the local precautionary measures.

The floods led to power outages in the affected areas, particularly the governorate of A’Sharqiyah, as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms continued for three consecutive days.

Atmospheric data analysis conducted by the local Civil Aviation Authority found that the weather conditions reached its peak on Tuesday.

Aisha Jumaa Al Qasmi, a meteorologist at Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority, said that the rains are expected to continue” at an intense rate during the evening hours” until Wednesday.

The Gulf region is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms this week.