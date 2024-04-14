Chance of thundery rain, strong winds in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday

The weather department warned of poor visibility inshore and offshore.

Thundery rain associated with strong winds is expected to occur in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, according to the latest weather forecast by the local Meteorological Department.

“It is expected that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy during Monday and Tuesday with a chance of moderate to heavy rain, maybe thundery, accompanied by strong wind with gusts exceeding 48 KT with a chance of hail falling,” the weather department said on Sunday.

تقرير رقم 4 : آخر تحديثات حالة الطقس خلال الأسبوع #قطر

The department called on the population “to be cautious and follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms.” It also warned of poor visibility inshore and offshore.

Qatar has been witnessing scattered rainfall since last month as the country gradually enters the hot summer season. The temperature currently ranges between 20C to 30C (degrees Celsius) with scattered clouds covering some parts of the country.

The Gulf state’s two main seasons are desert-climate summers and mild, pleasant winters with low annual rainfall.

The winter period lasts from November to February, with average temperatures ranging from 15C to 20C.

The scorching hot, humid summer season then begins in June and ends late September, with temperatures hitting at least 50C. In summer, humidity can reach 60 percent.

Qatar also gets 14 hours of daylight between May and August before gradually being reduced to around 10 hours.