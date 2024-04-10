Qatar’s Amir performs Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Lusail Palace

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani leads Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Lusail Palace, followed by receptions for dignitaries, citizens, and foreign diplomats, with a call for prayers for Gaza amid Israel’s onslaught.



Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday performed a congregational prayer at the Lusail prayer hall on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, former Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, incumbent Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, and Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, stood shoulder-to-shoulder to uphold this pivotal rite of the Eid celebration.



Sheikh Tamim was also joined by other sheikhs and ministers, as well as foreign ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar.

Thaqeel Sayer Al Shammari, a judge at the Court of Cassation and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, led the prayer and delivered the subsequent sermon.



Al Shammari stressed the blessing of fasting during Ramadan and celebrating Eid.



He also dedicated a portion of his sermon to encouraging the congregation to continue praying for those suffering in Gaza amid Israel’s relentless onslaught on the strip.



To date, Israel has killed at least 33,360 Palestinians and injured 75,993 more since October 7.



Qatar News Agency reported that Al Shammari urged the congregation to remember the blood of martyrs, the tears of orphans, and the cries of the mothers who lost their children.

Receptions at Lusail Palace

On Wednesday morning, Qatar’s Amir took to X to extend his wishes to the Arab and Islamic world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.





At the Lusail Palace, and immediately after Eid prayer, Sheikh Tamim received sheikhs, ministers and undersecretaries at the nation’s ministries, the Speaker of the Shura Council and its members.



Sheikh Tamim also received the nation’s citizens, including the esteemed Qatari artist behind the iconic Tamim Al Majd painting – Ahmed Al Maadheed.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes Qatari artist Ahmed Al Maadheed. Source: @ahmedbinmajed, via Instagram.

Afterwards, Sheikh Tamim received officers within the armed forces, police officers, as well as directors of national departments and institutions.



After the Asr prayer, which begins at 3:05 p.m., Qatar’s Amir is expected to receive more visitors.



Sheikh Tamim’s schedule concludes with hosting foreign heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar.